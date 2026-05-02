Tom Vattakuzhy’s Mumbai exhibition follows the feeling a story leaves behind

It often begins with a story that refuses to stay put. You finish reading, close the book, and yet something lingers, a mood, a flicker of recognition, a sense that the real weight of it never quite made it onto the page. That after-effect, elusive and faintly insistent, is where Tom Vattakuzhy begins.

Words give way to something harder to name at Tom Vattakuzhy’ new art show

Opening in Mumbai this May, Where Words End gathers a series the artist calls “story paintings,” though the term feels deliberately unstable. These works do not follow the arc of a plot or settle into illustration. They circle the residue of narrative, the part that slips past language and settles somewhere less precise. The exhibition frames this impulse clearly, noting that it stems from “a simple but insistent premise: that there are experiences which cannot be carried by language, and that painting begins precisely there.”