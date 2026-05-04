Art

Everything you need to know about Bangkok’s viral Art Anything Else? exhibition

Walk through nine must-experience zones at the Give.Me.Museums' exhibition offering art, edible treats, tactile activities and cool limited merch...
Give.Me.Museums Art Anything Else? Exhibition May 2026
Art Anything Else? Exhibition is essentially a manifesto turned into a playground
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Bangkok's Give.Me.Museums welcomes the artist known as KOMM after a four-year hiatus, who has returned with an ambitious project. Showcasing the Art Anything Else? Exhibition is essentially a manifesto turned into a playground, proving that art isn't just something hanging on a gallery wall— it’s something you can touch, eat and walk through.

KOMM’s biggest show in four years: A guide to the Give.Me.Museums newest exhibition 

Give.Me.Museums Art Anything Else? Exhibition May 2026
The heart of this exhibition is the belief that anything can be art

The heart of this exhibition is the belief that anything can be art. KOMM has spent a year preparing this museum of the everyday, focusing on blurring the lines between high art and childhood wonder. It features a girl with her dog, lost in her art, acting as your guide through a world of her imagination.

Give.Me.Museums Art Anything Else? Exhibition May 2026
The exhibition is packed with over nine highlight zones

The exhibition is packed with over nine highlight zones, from massive sculptures, fun photo corners, to the Immersive Room that bring the colourful and whimsical pastel crayon-like art to life. The Great Artventure Begins offers a massive signature sculpture that greets you at the entrance. Artnything Wall is an interactive space where the boundaries of 'what belongs on a wall' are tested.

Give.Me.Museums Art Anything Else? Exhibition May 2026
Artnything Wall is an interactive space where the boundaries of 'what belongs on a wall' are tested.

Little Moody Room acts a nostalgic, intimate space designed to feel like a child’s bedroom filled with dreams. Walk Into the Paintings is an immersive art room where 2D brushstrokes become a 3D environment. Flower Playground is a tactile zone where you are encouraged to touch and interact with the artwork.

Give.Me.Museums Art Anything Else? Exhibition May 2026
Flower Playground is a tactile zone where you are encouraged to touch and interact with the artwork.

One of the most unique aspects of this comeback is the collaboration with Choco Project, a zone where art moves from your eyes to your taste buds. Instead of a plate, your dessert is served on a painter's palette. The merchandise shop is clearly a highlight, featuring a mix of classic items and brand-new collectibles that haven't been seen in years.

Give.Me.Museums Art Anything Else? Exhibition May 2026
Choco Project, a zone where art moves from your eyes to your taste buds.

Moving beyond the usual offerings, pick-up hair claws, Little Moody Plush Keyring, Frame Magnets that turn your fridge into a mini gallery and a limited edition collaboration of Artnything Camera by Fuji film.

Ontill May 30. Ticket Price: 200 Baht.

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Give.Me.Museums Art Anything Else? Exhibition May 2026
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Give.Me.Museums
Art Anything Else?