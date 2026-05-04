Street artist Banksy claims a striking new sculpture near Buckingham Palace

Banksy, best known for his stencilled interventions on urban walls, has built a global reputation since the early 1990s. His works, often laced with irony and political undertones, have been removed, auctioned and, at times, defaced. Despite commanding high prices in the art market, his practice remains rooted in anonymity and impermanence.

This latest sculpture extends that ethos into three dimensions. While statues traditionally commemorate, Banksy’s figure appears to question visibility and authority, its obscured face hinting at themes of identity, nationalism or erasure. As with much of his work, interpretation remains open-ended — and perhaps that ambiguity is precisely the point.