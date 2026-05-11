Dozens of artists bring new life to a gigantic former ironworks on UNESCO’s world heritage list

Dozens of urban artists from 17 countries have converged on one of Europe’s most important industrial landmarks for a show that takes advantage of the former ironworks’ sprawling spaces and aura of abandonment.

This year’s chapter of Urban Art Biennale 2026 features 50 artists

At the Völklinger Hütte, or Völklingen Ironworks, the Urban Art Biennale 2026 is getting underway, continuing what has grown into a biennial tradition over the past decade and a half.

“This location is at the core of street art and graffiti art,” said Ralf Beil, the general director of the site, which is open to the public as a museum. “It all began in industrial places like this.” Artists “love this place and they do works for the Völklinger Hütte, in the Völklinger Hütte, with the Völklinger Hütte,” he said.