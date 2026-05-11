Netflix announces plan to expand the Money Heist franchise: Here’s how

According to the reports, one such project is a mini-series consisting of four episodes and revolving around the antagonistic figure of Colonel Tamayo, played by Fernando Cayo. In addition to this, there will be another series titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, which will be the second installment of the spin-off series entitled Berlin. It is scheduled to be aired on May 15.

If you are a die-hard fan of the Professor or simply interested in learning about the masks and their chaos, you need not worry; this is because the world of Money Heist has a lot more in store for you.