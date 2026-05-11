Netflix announces plan to expand the Money Heist franchise: Here’s how

The revolution is far from over. Almost five years since the end of the intense finale of the initial Spanish crime hit, Netflix officially stated that the Money Heist saga will undergo an enormous expansion.
In fact, the official news was shared in Seville through a daring stunt where a ship full of characters in the red outfits with Salvador Dalí masks travelled on the Guadalquivir River amid Bella Ciao. Alvaro Morte, who played the role of the Professor, hosted the worldwide release of season two of Berlin and revealed Netflix’s exciting plans for the future of the saga.
Later, Netflix uploaded a new trailer teaser that lasted for 50 seconds and showed some memorable scenes from the robberies at the Royal Mint and Bank of Spain. Although the trailer had an exciting plotline, many people remained unsure about how the continuation of the saga would look like. While there have been no definite statements regarding the continuation of the main plot via another season (six), the video contained several phrases, such as “the revolution isn’t over” and “the next step has already begun”.
According to the reports, one such project is a mini-series consisting of four episodes and revolving around the antagonistic figure of Colonel Tamayo, played by Fernando Cayo. In addition to this, there will be another series titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, which will be the second installment of the spin-off series entitled Berlin. It is scheduled to be aired on May 15.
If you are a die-hard fan of the Professor or simply interested in learning about the masks and their chaos, you need not worry; this is because the world of Money Heist has a lot more in store for you.