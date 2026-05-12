Abhishek Rajaram Khedekar captures the quieter realities of Maharashtra’s travelling Tamasha communities

What began in 2016 as an academic assignment slowly grew into a years-long engagement with Maharashtra’s travelling Tamasha communities for photographer Abhishek Rajaram Khedekar, who spent six months travelling with a Tamasha family before returning to the community again between 2022 and 2023 to deepen the project further. While Tamasha is often seen through the lens of colour, music, dance, and spectacle, Khedekar’s exhibition looks beyond the stage lights to focus on the lives of the people carrying this folk tradition across generations. Currently on view at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, the exhibition blends documentary photography with constructed visual narratives to create an intimate portrait of the communities sustaining this art form.

Looking beyond performance

For Khedekar, the project began with a fascination for the visual energy and theatricality of Tamasha. But over time, it was the quieter moments away from the stage that began shaping his understanding of the community and their lives.