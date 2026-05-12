KYNKYNY’s Mumbai debut considers how women artists are reshaping conversations around memory and mythology

For years, exhibitions centred on women’s interiority have often been flattened into familiar categories: intimacy, vulnerability, autobiography. The language surrounding such shows tends to drift towards the sentimental, treating feminine experience as something instinctive rather than rigorously constructed. Yet a growing number of younger galleries and curators have begun approaching these practices differently, placing emotional and ecological inquiry at the centre of contemporary art discourse rather than at its edges.

KYNKYNY debuts in Mumbai at 47 A in Khotachiwadi

Cartographies of the Inner World, opening on May 15 at 47 A in Khotachiwadi, arrives within that shift. Organised by the Bengaluru-based gallery KYNKYNY, the exhibition brings together seven artists whose works move across painting, sculpture, printmaking, embroidery and mixed media. The participating artists, Dimpy Menon, Rakhee Shenoy, Veenita Chendvankar, Payal Rokade, Bakula Nayak, Priyanka Aelay and Nidhi Mariam Jacob, share little in terms of formal language. What connects them instead is a sustained attention to memory, inherited narratives and humanity’s increasingly fragile relationship with the natural world.