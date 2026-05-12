Raj Rewal’s works on paper arrive at Akara Modern in Mumbai

Inside Raj Rewal’s drawings, politicians share space with courtly figures, bureaucrats drift across coloured grids, and fragments of contemporary India collide with references pulled from mythology and history. The scenes feel crowded but controlled, arranged with the precision of someone accustomed to thinking through space. Even at their most playful, the works carry the underlying logic of architecture.

Even at their most playful, the works of Raj Rewal carry the underlying logic of architecture

“Architectural drawings are a means to the end product of built forms and spaces,” Rewal said recently. “My paintings, on the other hand, are self-sufficient.”