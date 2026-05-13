Between two homelands: How nature, memory and migration shape Gunjan Tyagi’s art

A

Reception changes a lot, and it's one of the most interesting parts of showing work internationally.

Cow dung is the clearest example. In India, people walk up and immediately start telling me about their grandmother's floor, the smell of the village kitchen, childhood summers. There's no explanation needed. The material does all the talking. In Germany or Austria, the same material lands completely differently. People are surprised first. Then curious. Then they ask a lot of questions. Once they understand what it means in an Indian context, they start comparing it to their own rural traditions. Suddenly we're talking about peat, about ash, about things their own grandmothers used. The material opens a door, just a different one.

I had a similar experience with a work I made involving a donkey. In some countries the donkey carries deep religious meaning. People approached the work with a kind of reverence I hadn't anticipated. Back home in India, the donkey reads very differently. It's a working animal, sometimes a punchline, tied to labor and rural life more than to the sacred. Same animal, same work, two completely different frames. That taught me how much of what we call meaning is actually carried by the viewer, not the object.

A piece about migration I made in Mauritius read as maritime history. The island's whole identity is built on people arriving by sea. Indian indentured laborers, French settlers, African communities. The work felt like it was always there. In Germany the same ideas got pulled into contemporary refugee conversations. Same work. Completely different weight.

In Korea, working with Yatoo, the audience arrives already fluent in nature art. They don't need to be convinced that a pile of leaves or a line of stones is worth looking at. In the US, I often have to hold more space for the viewer to catch up. That's not a bad thing. It's just a different starting point.

I've learned not to over-explain. If a work is honest to its materials and its site, audiences bring their own context to it. That's not a failure of clarity. That's the work doing what it should.

Does it change my approach? A little. I pay more attention now to what a place actually needs versus what I want to say. Sometimes those align. Sometimes I have to put my own agenda down and let the place lead.