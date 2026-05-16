Art

NGMA Delhi and Drents Museum bring Amrita Sher-Gil to the Netherlands

Titled Amrita Sher-Gil – Europe Belongs to Picasso, India Belongs to Me, the exhibition is the first time such work of hers has been displayed in the Netherlands
NGMA Delhi collaborates with Drents Museum to showcase works of Amrita Sher-Gil
Works of Amrita Sher-Gil displayed at Drent Museum, Netherlands
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The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) has partnered with the Drents Museum to host a landmark exhibition celebrating the legacy of modern artist Amrita Sher-Gil.

NGMA Delhi collaborates with Drents Museum to showcase works of Amrita Sher-Gil

Titled Amrita Sher-Gil – Europe Belongs to Picasso, India Belongs to Me, the exhibition is the first time such work of hers has been displayed in the Netherlands.

NGMA Delhi collaborates with Drents Museum to showcase works of Amrita Sher-Gil
Works of Amrita Sher-Gil displayed at Drent Museum, Netherlands

Under the direction of Dr Sanjeev Kishor Goutam who is Director General, NGMA loaned 48 masterpieces by Amrita to Europe. Sanjeev emphasised the importance of this collaboration and stated how Amrita is a gem for India from an artistic point of view and that through this exhibition, we are recognising her unique contribution to the world as well as increasing our cultural presence around the globe.

This exhibition includes nearly 60 paintings along with photographs that provide complete insight into the life and philosophy of Amrita. She has beautifully captured the essence of Indian village life and women through her artwork.

NGMA Delhi collaborates with Drents Museum to showcase works of Amrita Sher-Gil
Works of Amrita Sher-Gil displayed at Drent Museum, Netherlands

Robert van Langh, the general director at Drents Museum, was delighted about the rare chance to offer this innovative collection to visitors. As Robert mentioned, the availability of those pieces of art makes this event exceptional. Usually associated with Frida Kahlo for her daring individualism, Amrita once declared that even though Europe was owned by such artists as Picasso, India was her exclusive property. Her works are national heritage and do not often travel outside the country.

A curated publication exploring her fascinating journey accompanies the spectacular event.

Exhibition details

Venue: Drents Museum, Assen, Netherlands

Date: May 14 to September 20, 2026

Time: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Entry fee: €17.50 for adults

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Amrita Sher-Gil
NGMA Bengaluru
NGMA Delhi
Netherlands
Drents Museum