NGMA Delhi and Drents Museum bring Amrita Sher-Gil to the Netherlands

Under the direction of Dr Sanjeev Kishor Goutam who is Director General, NGMA loaned 48 masterpieces by Amrita to Europe. Sanjeev emphasised the importance of this collaboration and stated how Amrita is a gem for India from an artistic point of view and that through this exhibition, we are recognising her unique contribution to the world as well as increasing our cultural presence around the globe.

This exhibition includes nearly 60 paintings along with photographs that provide complete insight into the life and philosophy of Amrita. She has beautifully captured the essence of Indian village life and women through her artwork.