Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim says he will no longer work with actors whose teams mistreat crew members

In his post, Aalim made an appeal to ‘respect the artists behind the star’ and stated that creativity is not something that can ever be regarded as ‘just staff.’ He also talked about the amount of work done to make stars ready for movies and photo shoots.

He further wrote, “Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up...there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine.” “He further wrote, A truly powerful star never needs people around them who insult others to prove importance."

The hair stylist also stated that he had seen the managers and the representatives acting in an arrogant manner towards the assistants and the crew members. As per his statement, many employees have been criticized and scolded even when they are working hard in difficult situations. Aalim also issued a warning saying that such actions may tarnish the reputation of an actor, even without their knowledge.

Aalim went ahead to talk about the sacrifices that the crew members have to make. For instance, most of them leave their homes before dawn so that the actors can be ready for the shoot.