Artist Pooja Bhansali unveils Grid & Garden exhibition in Mumbai

"I choose materials the way a composer chooses instruments — herringbone tweed for warmth, silk brocade for opulence, ceramic for its unpredictable, flowing glaze. Each surface has a voice, and my job is simply to let them speak together," the artist tells us.

The Beehive Series draws inspiration from the quiet opulence of nature’s most perfect architectural form—the honeycomb —reimagined through an imperial and luxury design language. Crafted with custom wooden hexagonal frames of varying scales, the composition features rich silk brocade woven with metallic silver honeycomb patterns against a deep black ground, evoking both regal textiles and the precision of natural geometry. Accents of solid gold, silver and black panels introduce rhythm and contrast, while carefully placed enamelled bee brooches add a jewel-like narrative, symbolizing industry, order and prosperity.