‘Whispers of the Wild’: MD Parashar brings his unique soot art exhibition to Bengaluru

Discussing his discovery of the soot material from a heavily neglected kerosene lamp, Parashar narrates how he first interacted with it. “My mother had asked me to clean a broken kerosene lamp. It hadn’t been cleaned for the last 15 days and I did so very lovingly. After I cleaned the glass completely, I noticed that where there is an exhaust hole from where the smoke should go out, it was completely blocked by this powder and it had frozen over the past 15 days. So I took a stick and started scratching it and as soon as I touched it, it fell and started spreading,” he recollects, further adding, “I thought that I had increased my work in the process of cleaning it. So, in a hurry, I took a sketch book and tried to collect the soot that was spreading. I realised that this process gave me 10 to 12 different shades of black and white. Therefore, I thought if such tones can be made by rubbing the soot on the paper, then texture can be made. If the texture is made, then the painting can take shape.”