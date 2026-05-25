Ashish Kushwaha paints the landscape as memory, ecology, and resistance for his Delhi solo

The artist was born in Chhattisgarh and spent much of his childhood close to nature. This forms the very core of each of his paintings. He uses watercolours on paper or acrylic on canvas to bring out the essence of the landscape that he wants to paint. Each frame is a lesson on memory, ecological reflection and resistance in its own way. A look at some of his canvases and one can easily decipher a few signature styles including fields stretching into distant horizons, mountain ranges rising monumentally in the background- majestic yet quiet, water bodies that push you towards contemplation and more.

But the striking element in his works is the sky. Just like what rests beneath the sky has immense thought behind it, the sky in each frame is also different. Not only are they made with different colours but also different brush strokes, ombre shadings and vibe to depict different time of the day. He is successful in creating a scene which evokes both wonder and solitude at the same time.