Ashish Kushwaha paints the landscape as memory, ecology, and resistance for his Delhi solo

If you are unable to travel long distances this summer, then the one place you can travel to and you should is Palette Art Gallery. On display is artist Ashish Kushwaha and his landscape paintings are nothing short of canvases that can make you travel with them to different places. The exhibition is titled, Where the Sky Remembers and is on till the end of the month.
The artist was born in Chhattisgarh and spent much of his childhood close to nature. This forms the very core of each of his paintings. He uses watercolours on paper or acrylic on canvas to bring out the essence of the landscape that he wants to paint. Each frame is a lesson on memory, ecological reflection and resistance in its own way. A look at some of his canvases and one can easily decipher a few signature styles including fields stretching into distant horizons, mountain ranges rising monumentally in the background- majestic yet quiet, water bodies that push you towards contemplation and more.
But the striking element in his works is the sky. Just like what rests beneath the sky has immense thought behind it, the sky in each frame is also different. Not only are they made with different colours but also different brush strokes, ombre shadings and vibe to depict different time of the day. He is successful in creating a scene which evokes both wonder and solitude at the same time.
Interestingly, even though humans are almost completely absence from the frame, their existence is made evident through a solitary hut, or a quiet settlement, of maybe a boat , but never in figures and forms. Animals form a major part of the frame co-existing with natural landscapes. This brings the focus on their presence and inter-connectedness with Nature. Many of his works also depict travel scenes from the highlands of Himachal, Uttarakhand or Kashmir, where he experiments with the topography on the canvas.
Kushwaha’s body of work is not just contemplative but also inviting to be a part of the landscape, to feel and breathe the same air and co-exist peacefully under the same skies, despite ecological tension.
What: Where the Sky Remembers
When: till May 29, 2026
Where: Palette Art Gallery, New Delhi
Time: 11 am – 7 pm