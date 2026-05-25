Raseel Gujral's recent Delhi exhibition brings together versatile divinity from across India

Raseel Gujral’s ongoing curatorial display Dakhin | Dilli – a scared dialogue celebrates devotion and spirituality through exchanging art forms between North and South India. The display is an amalgamation of artistic languages that flourished through spiritual paths. It evokes a journey of devotional art in temples, paintings, ritual objects, and figures where each is captured in the perfect colour and craftsmanship. Whether these objects are placed in brick and mortar buildings housing divinity or carried along as offerings to devotional places, each have a history and narrative of their own.
On display are Tanjore and Mysore paintings like Raghunath Swami, Nandi, Panchmukhi Hanuman and more with their gold leaves, ornate embellishments, and semi-precious stones. The Mysore Reverse Glass paintings, which are a signature of this Princely State is also a part of the exhibition. These paintings are made by applying tempera paints on the back of glass panes. Most of their themes include Yashoda and Krishna or Bala Krishna. Some of the iconic oleographs from Raja Ravi Varma’s press find a space in the line –up. One can spot Lakshmi, Saraswati, Venu Gopal and others. Up North, Pichwai, with its depiction of Krishna, cows, lotus, and other motifs are included as well.
“Through this curation, we explore the visual language of faith where the intricacies of the South meet the lyrical detailing of the North. It is a celebration of the 'Sacred' not just as a subject, but as a living and breathing aesthetic that continues to shape our cultural identity”, shares Raseel Gujral.
Many of these originals have been replicated on prints and find a space in most homes today, especially in their prayer corners. Given Gujral’s background in design, she beautifully brings together these pieces, and through the exhibition also introduces the viewers to their origins and narrative tales behind the pieces. Each piece brings ceremonies, festivals and altar arts to the forefront.
What: Dakhin | Dilli – a sacred dialogue
Where: Arzaani, Bikaner House, New Delhi
When: till May 30, 2026
Time: 11 am – 8 pm