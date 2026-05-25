Raseel Gujral's recent Delhi exhibition brings together versatile divinity from across India

On display are Tanjore and Mysore paintings like Raghunath Swami, Nandi, Panchmukhi Hanuman and more with their gold leaves, ornate embellishments, and semi-precious stones. The Mysore Reverse Glass paintings, which are a signature of this Princely State is also a part of the exhibition. These paintings are made by applying tempera paints on the back of glass panes. Most of their themes include Yashoda and Krishna or Bala Krishna. Some of the iconic oleographs from Raja Ravi Varma’s press find a space in the line –up. One can spot Lakshmi, Saraswati, Venu Gopal and others. Up North, Pichwai, with its depiction of Krishna, cows, lotus, and other motifs are included as well.

“Through this curation, we explore the visual language of faith where the intricacies of the South meet the lyrical detailing of the North. It is a celebration of the 'Sacred' not just as a subject, but as a living and breathing aesthetic that continues to shape our cultural identity”, shares Raseel Gujral.