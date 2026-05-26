Children’s art exhibitions can often feel overly earnest, their ambitions flattened into the language of empowerment and uplift. But every so often, a show arrives with enough specificity to escape that trap. How the Akanksha Children Found Their Colours, opening at 47-A in Khotachi Wadi, belongs to that rarer category.
The exhibition comes from the Akanksha Foundation, the Mumbai-based non-profit that has spent more than three decades working in public education. Across classrooms in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, Akanksha’s art programme asks children to look at the world with unusual care. The results now fill the rooms of a 19th-century Portuguese-style bungalow in Girgaum: Bombay skylines recast through Van Gogh’s Starry Night, stencil works inspired by Banksy, portraits of mothers, crowded slum lanes, splashes of monsoon rain, and reimagined versions of Jamini Roy’s cats.
Programmes that introduce children to art history are hardly new. Museums and schools across the world have spent decades trying to bridge that gap. Yet what distinguishes the Akanksha show is the way it strips away the distance that often surrounds canonical artists. The children are not learning movements, timelines or schools of thought. They are looking at artists as people who questioned the worlds around them.
“When we taught our students about artists, we did not see it as art history,” says Ruchika Gupta, Senior Director of Art for Akanksha. “We saw these artists as people from different parts of the world and from different times who all have one thing in common. They were passionate and had hard lives that pushed them to question themselves and those around them.”
That philosophy shapes the exhibition’s emotional centre. The paintings are less concerned with technical polish than with perception itself. Gupta describes observation as a form of training. “Learning to ‘look’ is a skill all children need and especially children from underserved communities because exposure to the world tends to be so limited,” she says. “When we make art, we observe and that leads to a sense of awe and wonder.”
The exhibition gradually broadens into a larger argument about education. Art here is treated neither as extracurricular decoration nor therapeutic exercise. It becomes a way for children to interpret instability, contradiction and desire. “We want the art show to help children see that their stories are important and that people want to hear them,” Gupta says.
By the end, the exhibition leaves behind a feeling more complicated than inspiration. It asks what might happen if schools treated imagination with the same seriousness as examination scores, and what children might produce if they were given the time and space to look deeper at the worlds they already inhabit.
What: How the Akanksha Children Found Their Colours
When: May 29 to June 7
Where: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum, Mumbai