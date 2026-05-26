Children’s art exhibitions can often feel overly earnest, their ambitions flattened into the language of empowerment and uplift. But every so often, a show arrives with enough specificity to escape that trap. How the Akanksha Children Found Their Colours, opening at 47-A in Khotachi Wadi, belongs to that rarer category.

At a Girgaum gallery, students from Mumbai’s underserved communities use art to reclaim their stories

The exhibition comes from the Akanksha Foundation, the Mumbai-based non-profit that has spent more than three decades working in public education. Across classrooms in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, Akanksha’s art programme asks children to look at the world with unusual care. The results now fill the rooms of a 19th-century Portuguese-style bungalow in Girgaum: Bombay skylines recast through Van Gogh’s Starry Night, stencil works inspired by Banksy, portraits of mothers, crowded slum lanes, splashes of monsoon rain, and reimagined versions of Jamini Roy’s cats.