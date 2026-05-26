This New Delhi group exhibition focuses on the existence of the grotesque

Titled Slow Rot, the frames and sculptors in the exhibition display slow decay and almost warps reality to expose the sinister and grotesque aspects of it. But what is interesting is that this grotesque doesn’t only define the surroundings of an individual. Rather, it defines the frailty of human kind, the fragility that exists within them. The ten participating artist present reality in its natural state and it is definitely not sugar-coated in standardized beauty or aesthetic norms.

The exhibition openly acknowledges the grotesque and further expands the narration by presenting evidence of it. Through experience, consequences, disengagement and even impersonality, the artists reveal a society which is ridden with anxiety, veiled dissatisfaction and individual trauma which come together to contribute to societal evils. On display are artists Aditya Dhabhai, Dhruvi Jain, M Imran Ahamed, Milan Sharma, Mitali Das, Priyesh T, Revant Dasgupta, Riya Chandwani, Sajid Wajid Shaikh and Tithi Das.