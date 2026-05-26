This New Delhi group exhibition focuses on the existence of the grotesque

When you enter this gallery in New Delhi, you will be greeted by paintings and sculptors, most of them quite unsettling in appearance. And that is how it’s supposed to be. The journey of a human life is not supposed to be a bed of roses. Instead, it is full of emotional fragility, psychological unrest, and grotesque burdens of existing in today’s world. Ten artists expand this very essence through their works which are now on display at Method, Delhi.
Titled Slow Rot, the frames and sculptors in the exhibition display slow decay and almost warps reality to expose the sinister and grotesque aspects of it. But what is interesting is that this grotesque doesn’t only define the surroundings of an individual. Rather, it defines the frailty of human kind, the fragility that exists within them. The ten participating artist present reality in its natural state and it is definitely not sugar-coated in standardized beauty or aesthetic norms.
The exhibition openly acknowledges the grotesque and further expands the narration by presenting evidence of it. Through experience, consequences, disengagement and even impersonality, the artists reveal a society which is ridden with anxiety, veiled dissatisfaction and individual trauma which come together to contribute to societal evils. On display are artists Aditya Dhabhai, Dhruvi Jain, M Imran Ahamed, Milan Sharma, Mitali Das, Priyesh T, Revant Dasgupta, Riya Chandwani, Sajid Wajid Shaikh and Tithi Das.
Slow Rot does not attempt to confront the viewers. On the contrary it aims to search for authenticity and personal truth from a world that has daunting limitations and is equally explosive. Through the carefully curated artworks, it projects to defy the regular beauty and aesthetic norms in contemporary art by displaying works and moments which are fractured in its imagery – a kind of raw, unprocessed picture of the society.
What: Slow Rot
Where: Method, Delhi
When: till July 3, 2026
Time: 12 pm – 7 pm (Except Mondays)