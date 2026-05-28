This group art exhibition in Delhi brings together six abstract artists

At the heart of this abstract painting exhibition in Delhi lies the understanding that Indian abstract art doesn’t not depart from figurative creations. It only tries to express the usually unexplainable through strokes, colours, shades, and shapes. These elements in an Indian abstract art represent thoughts and emotions that do not have easy definitions. With their imagination and creativity the participating artists put on canvas a portal that takes you into a different realm – understood through senses and inner resonance.

In one of the finest art galleries in Delhi, you would find the works of artists Rashmi Khurana, Savya Jain, Prateek Gupta, Megha Madan, Aman Kumar Bavaria, and Sweeta Rai; currently on display. If you are interesting in all the contemporary art Delhi has to offer, then dropping by is a must for you. From Rashmi Khurana’s paper pulp works that reveals layers to Savya Jain’s bold, geometric constructs, celebrate abstract art as a liberal language of its own.