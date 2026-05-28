This group art exhibition in Delhi brings together six abstract artists

Abstract art is one of the most fluid art constructs among contemporary art. It can either be a splash of colours, it can have hidden geometry within the canvas, it can start forming figures which you really need to soak in through your eyes, or it can have ombres and shades which imply different things. Keeping the principles of abstract art true to itself is a display by multiple artists at Sameksha Gallery Delhi. Titled, A Shift in Void, it is curated by Yamini Telkar and is definitely worth your time.
At the heart of this abstract painting exhibition in Delhi lies the understanding that Indian abstract art doesn’t not depart from figurative creations. It only tries to express the usually unexplainable through strokes, colours, shades, and shapes. These elements in an Indian abstract art represent thoughts and emotions that do not have easy definitions. With their imagination and creativity the participating artists put on canvas a portal that takes you into a different realm – understood through senses and inner resonance.
In one of the finest art galleries in Delhi, you would find the works of artists Rashmi Khurana, Savya Jain, Prateek Gupta, Megha Madan, Aman Kumar Bavaria, and Sweeta Rai; currently on display. If you are interesting in all the contemporary art Delhi has to offer, then dropping by is a must for you. From Rashmi Khurana’s paper pulp works that reveals layers to Savya Jain’s bold, geometric constructs, celebrate abstract art as a liberal language of its own.
Artist Prateek Gupta plays with light displaying its active, refractive and transformative properties while Megha Madan’s colourful canvases invoke a sense of rhythmic repetitions. Sharp and architectural are the works of Aman Kumar Bavaria while Sweeta Rai’s ethereal brushwork makes the colours dissolve to form the ambiance.
In one of the premiere Delhi art events 2026 has to offer, A shift in void, is an amalgamation of the individual artworks to form one single experiential language of the abstract. This exhibition is all about feeling the art, rather than trying to read stroke-to-stroke, what is displayed.
What: A Shift in Void
Where: Sameksha Gallery, Delhi
When: till May 31, 2026