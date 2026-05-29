Artist Badrunissa Irfan reimagines Mickey Mouse and other childhood icons in Magical World
Magical World by artist Badrunissa Irfan brings beloved childhood characters into a fresh artistic space. Featuring icons like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Charlie Chaplin, the exhibition explores memories, joy and the comfort of growing up with these familiar faces. Using acrylics and mixed media, Badrunissa creates textured artworks that give these characters a new emotional layer. Through the exhibition, she invites viewers to revisit childhood memories and reconnect with the warmth, wonder and happiness these timeless characters continue to bring.
Could you tell us about Magical World and the idea behind this exhibition?
Magical World is a celebration of iconic characters who have lived in our hearts across generations — figures such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Charlie Chaplin. The idea was to bring them together in a contemporary artistic space, not merely as characters but as emotional symbols. Through this exhibition, I wanted to reintroduce them in a way that feels personal, reflective and slightly reimagined — almost like meeting old friends through a new lens.
What inspired you to create a collection centred around cartoon characters?
These characters are deeply embedded in our memories. Growing up, they weren’t just figures on the screen — they were companions, storytellers and sometimes even reflections of our emotions. I was inspired by how universally loved they are and how they evoke nostalgia while still feeling timeless.
The exhibition has that strong sense of nostalgia. What drew you to childhood memories as a theme?
When we think of characters like Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck, we are instantly transported to a simpler time. That emotional connection fascinated me. I wanted to explore how these childhood associations continue to influence us, even as adults and how nostalgia can be both joyful and introspective.
How do you reinterpret these familiar characters in your own artistic style?
I don’t recreate them in their original form. Instead, I reinterpret them through abstraction, texture and emotion. For instance, a character like Charlie Chaplin may appear less literal and more symbolic — emphasising mood, movement or solitude rather than exact likeness. It’s about capturing their essence rather than their image.
Can you take us through your process while creating these artworks?
My process begins by selecting a character and reflecting on what they mean to me. I sketch loosely, often distorting or simplifying forms. From there, I build layers — both visually and conceptually — until the character begins to transform into something more introspective and expressive.
What materials and mediums have you used for this collection?
I’ve worked primarily with acrylics and mixed media, incorporating textures and layered surfaces. This gives the characters an almost three-dimensional, weathered appearance — like memories themselves.
How did you approach colour selection for this series?
I used colours reminiscent of the original characters — bright, playful tones — but slightly softened or muted them. This creates a balance between vibrancy and nostalgia, giving the works a sense of familiarity with subtle emotional depth.
Has your style evolved in this exhibition compared to your earlier works?
Yes, this exhibition allowed me to be more playful while also becoming more introspective. Earlier, my work was more structured, but here I’ve embraced distortion, layering and emotional storytelling in a more free-flowing way.
Is there a particular artwork in the exhibition that is closest to your heart?
There is one piece inspired by Mickey Mouse that feels very close to me. Rather than portraying him in his cheerful guise, I explored a quieter, more reflective side. It felt like uncovering a deeper emotional layer within something so familiar.
Did working on this collection bring back any specific personal memories?
Yes, many. While painting, memories of watching cartoons as a child — the excitement and the comfort — came back to me in fragments. It felt like reconnecting with moments I hadn’t thought about in years.
What themes are you looking to explore next?
I’m interested in continuing this dialogue between familiarity and transformation. Perhaps moving beyond characters towards more abstract representations of memory, identity and emotion while still holding on to that sense of wonder.
Entry free. On till May 30, 11 am to 8 pm. At Sublime Galleria, Vittal Mallya Road.
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