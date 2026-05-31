Jaya Ganguly’s ongoing retrospective in Kolkata spotlights her evolving creativity with an undertone of turmoil

For Jaya, art has been instinctive and immersive. She mentions, “I often seek breakages and destruction which provide me with lasting insight and realisation.” This statement is clear enough for one to understand that she creates narrations that are full of pain, trauma, and are often called ‘grotesque’ on their own terms. But within those struggles, the silver lining of her powerful journey is a testament that hope and rebellion remain. While every journey may not be a bed of roses, if one keeps at it, success is inevitable, and inspiration for hundreds is what truly springs from those journeys.

Jaya Ganguly’s retrospective is on till June 13.