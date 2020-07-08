The latest offering from Stephen King is a collection of four uniquely wonderful long stories, including a stand-alone sequel to the No. 1 bestseller, The Outsider.

A SUMMARY OF THE BOOK

People in the media have a saying: 'If it bleeds, it leads'.

And a bomb at Albert Macready Middle School is guaranteed to lead any bulletin.

Holly Gibney of the Finders Keepers detective agency is working on the case of a missing dog - and on her own need to be more assertive - when she sees the footage on TV.

But when she tunes in again, to the late-night report, she realises there is something not quite right about the correspondent who was first on the scene.

So begins If It Bleeds, a stand-alone sequel to the No. 1 bestselling The Outsider, featuring the incomparable Holly on her first solo case - and also the riveting title story in Stephen King's brilliant new collection.

Dancing alongside are three more wonderful long stories from this 'formidably versatile author' - Mr Harrigan's Phone, The Life of Chuck and Rat.

All four stories display the richness of King's storytelling with grace, humour, horror and breathtaking suspense.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stephen King is the author of more than sixty books, all of them worldwide bestsellers. His recent work includes The Institute, Elevation, Sleeping Beauties (co-written with his son Owen King), the short story collection The Bazaar of Bad Dreams, the Bill Hodges trilogy End of Watch, Finders Keepers and Mr Mercedes (an Edgar Award winner for Best Novel, and shortlisted for the CWA Gold Dagger Award).

Many of King's books have been turned into celebrated films, television series and streamed events including The Shawshank Redemption, Gerald's Game and It.

King is the recipient of the 2014 National Medal of Arts and the 2003 National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. He lives in Bangor, Maine, with his wife, novelist Tabitha King.

If It Bleeds by Stephen King, Hodder & Stoughton, `799.