Noted Bengali poet and Sahitya Akademi recipient Shankha Ghosh is no more. Ghosh who was 89, breathed his last on April 21. The poet had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on April 14 but was in isolation at home. He started experiencing severe problems on Tuesday evening.

Widely considered to be a doyen of modern Bengali poetry, Ghosh had spent several years teaching in Delhi University, University of Iowa, Visva Bharati and Jadavpur University, and was also considered to be a source of authority on Rabindranath Tagore.

Among his noted works are titles such as 'Adim Lata - Gulmomay' , 'Murkha Baro Samajik Nay', 'Babarer Prarthana.' His works have also been translated in other languages. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for 'Babarer Prarthana' and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and the Jnanpith Award in 2016.