Seventies’ music, Seventies’ mood swings

Inception

The author, who is also a filmmaker, says the book was inspired by a gamut of his adolescent influences.

“My father’s tales of his days on Park Street in the late ’60s, the literature of the Beat Generation, ’60s psychedelia and rock and roll, and how this counterculture interacted with Indian society when it arrived on our shores via the overland hippie trail in the late ’60s is what I put together in the book," Singh says.

That was the cultural backdrop I wanted to explore through the lens of an Indian rebel, and what better symbol than a rock musician, playing western music in ’70s India, to illustrate that. That’s how I found Max Bulandi, who gradually evolved into a generational figure and provided an inroad into the essence of the times,” he added.

The book hinges on its protagonist Nirvana (a nod to the popular band), who amid oscillating between heartbreak and drugs, works as a journalist in a tabloid in Mumbai. Amid his eviction notice and dissipating interest in his job as a music journalist, he comes across an article hailing a band called The Flow and their frontman Max Bulandi in a popular rock contest.

Calling Bulandi as the answer to Jim Morrison, vocalist of famed band The Door, the article highlights the former’s antics on stage. Intrigued, Nirvana sets out in search of the mysterious man and early flag bearers of the Indian rock music scene. His travel across Bombay, Calcutta, Shillong and Benares, a juxtaposition with Bulandi’s life, comes with a twist that changes his life.

“I wanted to build a resonance between Nirvana’s and Max’s journeys. As Nirvana uncovers the many layers of Max’s life, he gets inspired and reflects on his own and learns to deal with his inner demons. But this was easier said than done because I struggled with Nirvana for a long time and had to dig a little deeper into his past to make him more relevant than a structural tool,” Singh explains the coming-of-age bit in the book.