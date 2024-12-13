Chennai Literature and Art Festival 3.0 explores art, culture, and diversity

In the digital era, the third edition of the Chennai Literature and Art Festival, hosted by the Chennai International Centre (CIC) promises to rekindle that magic of literature and reading. This year’s theme—uniting generations through the joy of reading—echoes a classic truth: stories don’t just entertain; they connect us.

At its heart, the festival is a celebration of literature’s enduring power to bridge divides, spark imagination, and foster understanding. In a collaboration with Valley of Words (VoW) and Sishya OMR, CIC has curated an event that invites people of all ages to immerse themselves in the transformative world of books and art.

The festival promises to explore literature’s role in reflecting societal narratives and showcasing India’s vast cultural diversity. As the festival director, Sanjeev Chopra, says, “The whole purpose of the Chennai Literature Festival is to showcase the very wide diversity of India.”

The fest unfolds at the Madras School of Economics, where literature and art take on an interactive dimension. Attendees can look forward to panel discussions, book launches, and creative showcases. For those passionate about literature, it’s an opportunity to engage with authors. Sanjeev says, “Just as an author has different experiences in different cities, they will also have a unique experience in Chennai.So, every place has its own dimension, every place has its own character, and authors learn a lot.”

“In an age dominated by digital interactions, these literature festivals offer a counterbalance, fostering in-person connections and deep conversations,” says Koushik Goswami, speaker at the fest and author of the book Reimagining Tibet: Politics of Literary Representation. “We are so busy with our mobiles and laptops that we don’t have enough time to meet authors in person and discuss our reading experiences. Literature festivals provide that rare platform for interaction.”