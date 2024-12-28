Jaipur BookMark returns in 2025 with a stellar line-up

Jaipur BookMark (JBM) is gearing up for its 12th edition as South Asia's premier platform for publishing, running alongside the Jaipur Literature Festival from January 30 to February 3, 2025. This year’s event promises an engaging array of discussions centred on the vital role of translations and rights in the literary landscape.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy will return as the Country Partner, highlighting the significance of translations in global publishing. Ambassador HE May-Elin Stener stated, “Norway has been the Country Partner at Jaipur BookMark since its inception more than a decade ago. We are proud of the way the publishers’ forum has developed and its integration into the Jaipur Literature Festival.”

The conclave will open with 'Green Shoots of Big Ideas', featuring Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, who will discuss writing economics for children. JBM will shine a spotlight on Tamil publishing, with sessions dedicated to notable figures and emerging voices in the field. A.R. Venkatachalapathy will deliver a keynote address reflecting on the rich tapestry of Tamil literature.

In addition to discussions like 'New Media - New Narrative Spheres' with Anand Gandhi, the programme includes roundtables for international publishers, editors and retailers, fostering vital conversations about the industry's challenges and innovations.

Namita Gokhale, Director of Jaipur BookMark, expressed that the 2025 edition, “opens up fresh perspectives and provides new insights into the business of books and its evolving technologies and networks.” Meanwhile, Manisha Chaudhry highlighted the programme’s reflection of the dynamic nature of publishing, aiming to inspire all participants.

With an impressive line-up of speakers, JBM 2025 promises to be a landmark event for the publishing community.