Back in time: How is Kolkata's ‘boi para’ faring in the times of online shopping and reading?

Unlike most other book store owners who refrained from commenting, Arabinda adds, “We could recover fully from wars and political upheavals, but not from this one, mainly because of the way the multinational companies are devouring us. People may wonder why are we still in the business? That’s because switching over to something else is not easy at this point. We are fairly a well established business now, with so many employees...we cannot just shut down one fine day. We will continue to fight even if our revenues go down. Also, rampant piracy has stoked the worsening situation further—neither the authors are receiving any royalty, nor the booksellers are earning any revenue. There were almost eight bookstores, between Phoolbagan and airport, but now there are none. In South Kolkata too, there were a few bookstores, which have closed down. Now, those in College Street too, are struggling.” laments Arabinda, who recently started a free library upstairs for like-minded people or needy students to read books of their choice or take notes.

“Previously, managing the store during special occasions used to be so difficult, with people thronging the shop for books to gift their loved ones. hat practice is almost dead now. Instead, we witness students selling off their reading materials the same day they finish writing their exams,” he concludes. Despite these difficulties, Jayanta Das from Signet book shop and Taraknath Mondal from Mondal book shop are not yet ready to feel disappointed. “There is still a demand for books, especially engali ones among engalis expats. People from the city may have given up on their reading habits, but that’s not generic. We still get Bengalis from Bangladesh and other parts of the world browsing through and buying books worth thousands,” informs Jayanta.