Back in time: How are Kolkata’s iconic instrument shops doing now?

If you walk from BBD Bagh crossing towards Lalbazar, cross it and take a left turn, you would find a host of small, unpretentious instrument shops on your right, including the popular harmonium maker BCM Music Palace or the 275-year-old J Mondal & Co. “People can buy Western instruments more at the modern shops or online, but if someone wants to buy a harmonium or tabla, they have to come to this area. And I see there’s good demand for harmonium now, compared to other Indian instruments. Maybe, there are more people taking an interest in singing than learning to play the instruments,” says Tapas Mondal, a third-generation owner of BCM Music Palace. There is a huge demand for ukuleles and guitars from specific brands, as well as violins, he shares, but what is really hampering their business is the increased frequency of online shopping. “There is no alternative to buying in person, especially when it comes to things like musical instruments. People end up buying online, without even knowing what they are investing in,” he adds.

We also met the septuagenarian Ashok Sardar, the present owner at Monoj Kumar Sardar & Bros, who specialises in making and repairing Indian classical instruments, especially stringed ones like Sitar, Sarod, Esraj and the likes. He feels, more than anything else, only a handful of people are indulging in playing or learning Indian musical instruments, which as a result, is affecting their business. And he doesn’t blame the current generation, he rather says, the system is to be blamed. “The kids go through such a maddening rush, that there is no time left to practice artforms with the kind of mental peace, or time that the artform demands,” says Ashok.