Back in time: How Kolkata’s single screens are thriving amidst multiplexes

In an age where we cannot imagine living without multiplexes and streaming platforms, a handful of single screen theatres in Kolkata stand tall, preserving a slice of the city’s heritage and the common man’s love for cinema. For the dwindling number of patrons who visit, these theatres are more than just venues; they’re monuments of nostalgia, community, and tradition. We explore a few of Kolkata’s last remaining single-screen theatres, and get to know their current status, how they’re competing with the multiplexes and what keeps them relevant still.
In Deshapriya Park, a line of moviegoers snakes around the corner, waiting to step into Priya Cinema. The marquee glows softly, announcing the latest Bangla blockbuster, and the air buzzes with chatter. Crossing the entrance, it feels like a time capsule. For over six decades, Priya has been a sanctuary for film lovers—a place where generations of families, couples on first dates, and groups of friends have gathered to experience the magic of cinema. Arijit Dutta, the owner, remembers the heyday fondly. But times have changed. Arijit acknowledges the challenges single-screen theatres face in a world dominated by multiplexes. Still, he believes in Priya’s unique appeal, “It’s affordable, familiar, and nostalgic. That’s something a glossy multiplex can’t replicate for the cost sensitive Kolkatans.”
A few miles away, tucked into the leafy lanes of Southern Avenue, Menoka Cinema has been a second home to its patrons for 75 years. A staff member recalls a touching tradition, “On opening days, some regulars bring sweets to share with us. It’s like we’re all part of the celebration.” With its spacious seating and warm, welcoming atmosphere, Menoka feels less like a theatre and more like a gathering spot for the community.
In Tollygunge, Navina Cinema has its own tale to tell. We met Goutam Sanpui, the manager, who reminisced about the time Titanic was screened there. “It was the 16th week after the release, and people queued up like anything. Those were the golden days of single screens.” Navina, with its no-frills ambiance and lenient rules—outside food is welcome here—remains a favourite for families and older audiences. But during Durga Puja, the theatre transforms into a bustling hub, with every show running to a full house.
There’s Star Theatre in North Kolkata, where the ghosts of Bengal’s cultural renaissance linger. This is more than just a cinema—it’s a stage for poetry readings, cultural gatherings, and the occasional Bengali play. As the curtains rise, the legacy of Girish Chandra Ghosh and his troupe seems to echo in the walls. Here, the past and present coexist, making Star Theatre a unique cultural landmark in a rapidly modernising city.
Despite the challenges posed by modern entertainment, representatives from Priya, Menoka, and Navina cinemas express optimism about the future. They believe that single-screen theatres are far from being obsolete. “Business is still good,” they say, crediting the enduring appeal of these theatres to their affordability and the irreplaceable sense of community they foster. The rise of multiplexes, online streaming platforms, and changing audience preferences have all affected these iconic venues, but not so much. In recent years, several single-screen theatres in Kolkata, including popular ones like Elite and New Empire, have closed their doors. These theatres reflect the local culture and history in a way that polished, corporate multiplexes cannot.
Each theatre carries its own story and character, from the architectural styles to the type of films it shows. The surviving single-screen theatres in Kolkata serve as social spaces that bring people together, reminding us of a time when watching a movie meant being part of a larger collective experience. As the city modernises and digital entertainment becomes more accessible, these theatres face an uphill battle. As they battle for survival, they also keep alive the hope that traditional cinema experiences won’t entirely fade away, but instead, find a way to coexist with modern forms of entertainment. As Kolkata changes, the city’s single-screen theatres serve as a nostalgic reminder of cinema’s golden age and the unbreakable bond between films and the people who love them.