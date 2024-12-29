Back in time: How Kolkata’s single screens are thriving amidst multiplexes

Each theatre carries its own story and character, from the architectural styles to the type of films it shows. The surviving single-screen theatres in Kolkata serve as social spaces that bring people together, reminding us of a time when watching a movie meant being part of a larger collective experience. As the city modernises and digital entertainment becomes more accessible, these theatres face an uphill battle. As they battle for survival, they also keep alive the hope that traditional cinema experiences won’t entirely fade away, but instead, find a way to coexist with modern forms of entertainment. As Kolkata changes, the city’s single-screen theatres serve as a nostalgic reminder of cinema’s golden age and the unbreakable bond between films and the people who love them.