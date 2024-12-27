Power couple and director-actor duo Raj Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly on 'Shontaan'
Helmed by actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anusuya Majumdar, Ritwick Chakraborty, and Subhashree Ganguly under the direction of Raj Chakraborty comes their latest Shontaan. A gripping family –drama where values and priorities are at constant war amidst parent-children relationships, this emotional roller-coaster ride is bound to leave the audience with a crisp contemplation of their actions. We speak to Raj and Subhashree to know more.
Excerpts:
Where did you draw inspiration for the movie?
Raj: In pursuit of ambition or keeping up with the rat race, we often forget the two people (parents) who had our backs forever. We don’t have time for them or to think about them. Earlier, we used to live in a joint family, where there were people to take care of them, even if the children were away or we wrote a letter since smart phone usage was not this rampant. But these are disappearing now. This forms the basis of the movie.
How was it playing an advocate for the first time and how does your character give fuel to the narrative?
Subhashree: I accepted to play Indrani Sen because I could work with Mithun Chakraborty,had never played a lawyer before, and the narrative itself. We can’t always protest on social media or elsewhere. But we can use entertainment or cinema as a medium to express this protest. It’s a very important character because she transforms her perspective from the issue being emotional to a more social challenge.
How did you use the soundscape as a form of expression to complement the narrative?
Raj: If you notice the house there is a background sound of trains and in the court, there are tram sounds. These sounds have been used as a transition cut along with the background music which has made the scene more vibrant. The overall soundscape depicts the journey, loneliness, etc. So, it’s a complete package that we want to reach out to the audience with. It’s a first-time experiment with such a theme.
How can this constant fight between values and priorities be balanced?
Subhashree: This has no permanent solution. Like good and bad or success and failure, which balance each other, they are similar.
Raj: Actually you need to be clear with your life’s philosophy. What is your priority? Family? Parents? Money? Your nuclear family? Once you have decided, you will be able to solve all challenges. But if you are not clear, you can go on explaining or giving excuses. Self-realization and self-analysis are very important. If I am sorted then everyone around me are sorted.
Subhashree: And the problem is just that we try to fix everything around us without looking internally.
How was the experience of working with Mithun Chakraborty?
Raj: I was very excited to work with him. He is a one-take artiste and as a director also you have to be a one-take director. There is no scope for a confused mind on the floor and doing the homework and coming prepared was mandatory. I did not face any difficulties. He came, worked, and left, In fact, we wrapped up in less time than we anticipated. I have tried to give my best to bring out the best from him.
Subhashree: I have done a reality show with him and we spent a lot of time together. Here, I was busy with my own part. But I used to visit to just watch Mithun da and Anusuya di’s acting. I used to ask what’s his process, which character in his career was the toughest, and all. He used to say I am a born actor, I don’t have a process. You give a character and dialogue and I will play the character.
Which has been the most challenging role of your career?
Subhashree: People might expect me to say Indubala or Parineeta, but for me, Babli, Poulami (Boudi Canteen), Ahana (Habji Gabji) or Indrani (Shontaan) were more challenging. These characters are all around us. To make them believable on screen so that the audience doesn’t find Subhashree in them or any of my previous roles in them was challenging.
What is the secret of your fitness and fashion?
Subhashree: I have to be very comfortable and everyone has their own style. I can’t follow a trend. For fitness, we follow a good healthy diet, go to the gym and play badminton.
What’s the message you want the audience to leave with after watching Shontaan?
Raj: To give quality time to family
Subhashree: To not take anything/anyone for granted in life