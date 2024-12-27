Power couple and director-actor duo Raj Chakraborty and Subhashree Ganguly on 'Shontaan'

A

Subhashree: This has no permanent solution. Like good and bad or success and failure, which balance each other, they are similar.

Raj: Actually you need to be clear with your life’s philosophy. What is your priority? Family? Parents? Money? Your nuclear family? Once you have decided, you will be able to solve all challenges. But if you are not clear, you can go on explaining or giving excuses. Self-realization and self-analysis are very important. If I am sorted then everyone around me are sorted.

Subhashree: And the problem is just that we try to fix everything around us without looking internally.