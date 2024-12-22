Josh Heuston praises Tabu for ‘keeping him alive’ during ‘Dune: Prophecy’ filming

Tabu’s recent debut as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy has garnered much attention, and now, her co-star Josh Heuston, who plays her son Constantine Corrino in the series, has shared heartwarming details about their off-screen bond. In a behind-the-scenes video released by HBO Max, Heuston revealed Tabu’s caring nature, stating that she ‘kept him alive’ during filming.

Josh fondly recalled how Tabu would spend time with him outside of filming, often bringing him authentic Indian dishes to the set every day. “Tabu used to, like, hang out with me at the front of the trailer. And she’d bring me, like, authentic Indian dishes to set every day. So we kind of built a little bit of rapport because she kept me alive and fed me,” he shared.