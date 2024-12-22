Josh Heuston praises Tabu for ‘keeping him alive’ during ‘Dune: Prophecy’ filming

Tabu’s recent debut as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy has garnered much attention, and now, her co-star Josh Heuston, who plays her son Constantine Corrino in the series, has shared heartwarming details about their off-screen bond. In a behind-the-scenes video released by HBO Max, Heuston revealed Tabu’s caring nature, stating that she ‘kept him alive’ during filming.
Josh fondly recalled how Tabu would spend time with him outside of filming, often bringing him authentic Indian dishes to the set every day. “Tabu used to, like, hang out with me at the front of the trailer. And she’d bring me, like, authentic Indian dishes to set every day. So we kind of built a little bit of rapport because she kept me alive and fed me,” he shared.
This anecdote resonated deeply with fans, who were touched by Tabu’s gesture. Comments poured in on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for her caring nature. One fan wrote, “’Kept me alive and fed me’ something a son would say fr,” highlighting the genuine warmth of their relationship. Others described Tabu as ‘motherly’ and the “sweetest soul,” appreciating her kindness towards her co-star. Some even jokingly commented, “Mom always thinks you're hungry, cute mother son relationship.”
Earlier, Josh also shared several behind-the-scenes pictures on his social media after the release of episode 5, including a candid snapshot with Tabu. The stories shared by Heuston have added a personal and heartwarming dimension to the series, showcasing the genuine connections formed between the actors on set.
In Dune: Prophecy, Tabu portrays Sister Francesca, a powerful Bene Gesserit and former lover of the Emperor, who returns to the palace amidst a power struggle. Charithra Chandran plays the younger version of her character. Josh plays Constantine, the illegitimate son of Francesca and Emperor Javicco Corrino, played by Mark Strong.
The series is set in the Dune universe, taking place 10,000 years before the events of the Dune and Dune: Part Two films. It delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful and influential sisterhood.