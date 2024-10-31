Tabu stuns in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture ensemble at ‘Dune: Prophecy’ London premiere

Tabu’s appearance is particularly notable as she takes on a role in Dune: Prophecy, a highly anticipated HBO series set to premiere on Max on November 17. Her global debut in the series, combined with this stunning couture moment, highlights her rising influence on the world stage and further cements her reputation as an icon of style and talent.

Dune: Prophecy promises to bring Tabu’s remarkable talent to a new audience, and her red carpet look in London has already left a lasting impression.