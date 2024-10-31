Tabu stuns in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture ensemble at ‘Dune: Prophecy’ London premiere

Indian superstar Tabu made waves at the Dune: Prophecy premiere in London, showcasing a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) couture piece. This gown, an exquisite reinterpretation of the traditional Angrakha, highlights the designers' unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to Indian heritage. Tabu's outfit, crafted from over fifty meters of pure Khadi silk, brought a timeless allure to the evening and reflected the designers’ signature style with its intricately crushed texture.
The AJSK couture Angrakha was a masterclass in the art of Indian textile design. Its crushed silk fabric, rich in texture, gave a sophisticated flair to the look, creating a movement with every step Tabu took on the red carpet. This technique is a trademark of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, bringing together tradition and modernity in a strikingly unique way. The gown was designed to accentuate Tabu’s elegant frame, showcasing the versatility and global appeal of Indian fashion in a prestigious international event.
Tabu’s appearance is particularly notable as she takes on a role in Dune: Prophecy, a highly anticipated HBO series set to premiere on Max on November 17. Her global debut in the series, combined with this stunning couture moment, highlights her rising influence on the world stage and further cements her reputation as an icon of style and talent.
Dune: Prophecy promises to bring Tabu’s remarkable talent to a new audience, and her red carpet look in London has already left a lasting impression.