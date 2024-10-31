Designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi’s new edit, Loop, redefines infinity

A

As designers, we think we are a bit more sensitive, like so many other artists, to more inputs around the world, some of which can be songs, a certain chord of music, a sunrise or a sunset, or films. We are just deeply moved by visuals, architecture, spaces, art, cinema — a variety of things inspire us. For this collection, something stirred us deeply while watching Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar for the eighth or ninth time. The film has so many underlying themes, including family, love, and eternity. While we were watching Interstellar, we were thinking about the vastness of space and time. There was a black bordeaux burgundy tonality that sort of emerged in the colour palette. In our heads, time, space, continuum, would be this colour. It would not just be a stark void of black but so many deep dark tones, which are mysterious and far away. That’s what dictated our colour palette. The textural beiges and crusty, earthy palettes that you see in Loop are also sort of planetary textures — Saturn, Jupiter, faraway stars and space. It’s inspired by the idea of time and space but not a literal representation.