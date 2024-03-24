To Rebel and revel with Listen to the House by Ratna Rao Shekar

Why is it that we remain rooted to things and people we grow up with? Be it homes or habits, the lasting effect of our growing up years stays and shapes us long after the childhood is left behind. Why is it that our lives as adults are framed in these memories of childhood? Author Ratna Rao Shekar taps into the lingering effect of those years in her debut novel, Listen to the House.

Exploring one’s roots, female friendships, ageing and self-love, it is a charming expedition told through the lives of two childhood friends, Haasini and Malavika. A silent yet looming third character in the book is the city of Hyderabad.

Ratna successfully recreates a lost way of life through her telling of the many vignettes from the 1970s, influenced perhaps by her own growing-up years. From the locally woven Venkatagiri sarees and telia rumals to the now-defunct bookstores such as the AA Hussain store or the dying tradition of making avakai (mango pickle) in one’s own home, it brings to the fore the fine details of a past that has all but vanished.

The author is most assured when she speaks of typical experiences that many, who grew up in the city in the earlier decades, can relate to—languid afternoons, large guava trees in homes, lambada women dancing during Holi, eating baadam ki jaali or drinking Roohafza in the hot summers. Haasini and Malavika’s friendship, which forms the heart of the tale, is explored through letters going back and forth between India, US and Paris, reflecting the girls’ thoughts and travails.