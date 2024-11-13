'Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest' returns for its 15th edition this week

Bibliophiles, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Mumbai LitFest 2024 is back for its 15th edition, celebrating over a decade of literary excellence. This week, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) will host a spectacular gathering of over 125 writers, speakers, thinkers and performers from 13 countries.

This year’s festival promises an eclectic mix of thought-provoking sessions, featuring celebrated figures like Arundhathi Subramaniam, Gulzar, Pico Iyer, Huma Qureshi and Jane Goodall. Expect stimulating discussions covering a range of topics from poetry and history to science fiction and conservation.

Festival co-director Quasar Thakore Padamsee, said, "Over the years we have held a series of fantastic literary events, and most critically have built a vital platform of diversity, inclusivity, and innovation. In a convenient turn of numbers, this is a double celebration year as art management company QTP (of which I am a part), who produce the Festival, is celebrating its silver jubilee."

The festival will also showcase The Great Debate, the prestigious Lifetime and Literary Awards, and an immersive virtual reality installation of Franz Kafka’s The Metamorphosis to commemorate the authour’s 100th death anniversary. Literary fans can also enjoy book launches, dramatic performances, and the eagerly awaited Book in Focus segment.

A highlight of the festival will be the presentation of prestigious awards, including the Rotary Writing for Peace Award and the Sultan Padamsee Award for Playwriting, alongside workshops and campus outreach programmes for college students.

Whether you're a literary aficionado or a curious newcomer, don’t miss out on this unmissable cultural extravaganza!

Entry free. November 15-17, 9.30 am onwards. At National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, Mumbai.