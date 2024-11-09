Bengaluru Airport unveils installation ‘Tiger Wings’ in collaboration with renowned botanist Patrick Blanc

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has recently unveiled a new addition to its Terminal 2. Titled Tiger Wings, it is a stunning vertical garden created in collaboration with renowned botanist Patrick Blanc. Standing 30 feet high and spanning 160 feet across two expansive walls, the installation is the largest installation of its kind by the botanist in India, aiming to reflect the airport’s commitment to blending nature with modern infrastructure.

Featuring over 15,000 plants from 153 species, many of which are native to Karnataka and the Western Ghats, Tiger Wings brings the lush beauty of India’s natural landscape into the heart of one of the country’s busiest transport hubs. To ensure the garden’s authenticity, the botanist personally visited the Western Ghats, selecting rare plant species that mirror the region’s biodiversity.

The garden’s design is inspired by India’s national animal—the tiger—and showcases plants that form the shape of airplane wings. Asparagus plants trace the wing outlines, while the vivid red, white and yellow hues of Ixora flowers mimic the striking pattern of a tiger’s coat. Crafted using a state-of-the-art, soilless felt system from Germany, the installation attempts to combine ecological innovation with artistic elegance.