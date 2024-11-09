Bengaluru Airport unveils installation ‘Tiger Wings’ in collaboration with renowned botanist Patrick Blanc

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has recently unveiled a new addition to its Terminal 2. Titled Tiger Wings, it is a stunning vertical garden created in collaboration with renowned botanist Patrick Blanc. Standing 30 feet high and spanning 160 feet across two expansive walls, the installation is the largest installation of its kind by the botanist in India, aiming to reflect the airport’s commitment to blending nature with modern infrastructure.
Featuring over 15,000 plants from 153 species, many of which are native to Karnataka and the Western Ghats, Tiger Wings brings the lush beauty of India’s natural landscape into the heart of one of the country’s busiest transport hubs. To ensure the garden’s authenticity, the botanist personally visited the Western Ghats, selecting rare plant species that mirror the region’s biodiversity.
The garden’s design is inspired by India’s national animal—the tiger—and showcases plants that form the shape of airplane wings. Asparagus plants trace the wing outlines, while the vivid red, white and yellow hues of Ixora flowers mimic the striking pattern of a tiger’s coat. Crafted using a state-of-the-art, soilless felt system from Germany, the installation attempts to combine ecological innovation with artistic elegance.
Talking about the installation, Patrick Blanc said, “Tiger Wings is the realisation of a dream where nature and architecture coexist seamlessly. By employing specialised felt layers, we create an environment where plants thrive, just as they would in nature's crevices. This project transcends merely enhancing the visual landscape of the airport; it transforms the travel experience, rejuvenates the environment, and preserves the rich tapestry of the natural world that surrounds us.”
On that note, a standout feature of Tiger Wings is its water-efficient irrigation system, designed to deliver just the right amount of moisture through the felt layers of the garden. This hydroponic approach mimics how plants grow on natural rock walls, thriving in minimal water and nutrients. The result is a sustainable and air-purifying ecosystem that also helps cool the environment, enhancing the overall passenger experience at the airport.