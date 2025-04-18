Malvika Singh’s sari bible, Saris of Memory, captures the warp and weft of time

Personal interventions

In the ’60s, along with crafts and textiles expert Martand Singh, Malvika Singh was a founder member of INTACH. She was the convenor of its Delhi chapter and later its vice-chairperson. In the ’70s, Singh and her husband Tejbir, on the invitation of the Richard and Sally Holkar, was at the centre of the revival of the Maheshwari sari through REHWA where she has continued to design saris for its looms over nearly five decades. In the ’80s, Singh played a role, as part of Pupul Jayakar’s team, in rolling out India’s first cultural global showcase, the Festivals of India, which were carefully curated expositions of the best of the legacy traditions of India in Europe, the US, Russia and Japan. In the ’90s, Singh did a project in Venkatgiri where she brought back, onto the looms, the old traditional designs she recalled from her memory.

What was it like to be making some of those decisions whose ripple effect impacted artisans, supply chains, and various other aspects of cultural legacy?

“The power of judgment can be dangerous. I am now 76 years old. In hindsight, I feel we needed to have empowered artisans in situ, where they lived and in the cultures they belonged to, instead of institutionalising skills and their rejuvenation in alien, unfamiliar spaces," she says. "I feel it substantially dilutes their inherent aesthetic sensibility. In alien situations, they are led by what they think the market demand is and do not lead the market, which was what had created the diverse tapestry of India. In Benaras, in Ilkal, in Bengal-Bihar, the infrastructure and patronage needs to be put in place, in situ, as it were. Ideally, marketing channels should run alongside the administrative channel from rural to urban India. The state needs to intervene, maybe create a ministry of creative industries, much like it has for commerce and industry.”