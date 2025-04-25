Author Sudipto Pal’s recently translated book is one of the first openly gay Bengali novels

The novel initially started off as a short story, ending with the pair making this unconventional pact, but the questions and curiosity raised in his readers compelled Pal to continue writing. He recalls, “I started writing for a Bengali queer literary group and it started getting attention. They kept asking me, what next?”

As a novel, the book is divided into four sections, following the pair as they grow older and move from rural Bengal to Mahabalipuram, Bengaluru, and even Paris. Mallar’s sketches of Srijan’s body move from the private confines of his sketchbook to galleries, while Srijan follows the ‘straight’ path – getting married to a woman. As the two meet in each of these places, their pact creates tension – a push and pull as feelings resurface, dynamics shift, and Mallar becomes increasingly unsettled by their ‘unloving’ arrangement.

It is this shifting balance of power between the characters that Pal thinks may be the reason why his readers have resonated with the story. “It is not an educational book on what a same-sex love story is like. It’s about going with the characters on their journey. Thereon, you feel their emotions and everyone can see a part of themself in the characters, irrespective of their sexual orientation or their gender,” says Pal.

This story is written by Mahima Nagaraju