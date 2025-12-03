Science and spirituality: In the world of Anand Neelakantan’s Mahishasura

Every year, during Navaratri the story of Mahishasura is rendered in households, reminding us of the Devi’s power and her abolishing evil. In Anand Neelakantan’s Mahishasura: The Legend of Kumarikandam (Penguin, `499), we see the creation of the demon, a Shakti who does not know her powers, and a reality which is just a simulation. He weaves science and mythology in the first book of The Devi series.

Set 70,000 years ago in the now submerged land of Kumarikandam, Anand’s book is a reimagination of popular puranas, and Tamil texts. The gods are playing a game, the asuras are showing the prowess in science and technology, and the humans live their life carefree until a force threatens to upend their lives. And contrary to popular stories, it is not an evil force alone…a much larger plan is afoot. Hence, Devi, in the form of Meenakshi, steps in.

The world-building in this book is far more complex than the Bahubali universe Anand created and far tougher than the Asura or Ajaya series, which were retellings. He explores a new genre that marries scientific fiction and mythology.