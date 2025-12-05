Delhi’s haunted sites? Ghosted author Eric Chopra says neglect is the real horror

City's spooky corners

In 2019, fresh out of school, when Chopra started Itihasology, a social-media platform dedicated to history, he began taking people on heritage walks to Delhi’s monuments. He noticed that participants were especially curious about the city’s haunted sites; their questions piqued his own interest.

Apart from the Jamali-Kamali tomb, Ghosted explores four other haunted monuments in Delhi and the stories attached to them — the jinn of the Firoz Shah Kotla fort, the “dispirited spirits of Mughal elites and princes” said to haunt Khooni Darwaza, the ghosts linked to the Mutiny Memorial, and the unsettling solitude of the Malcha Mahal area.

People often question Chopra why he didn’t include other destinations in Delhi, like Agrasen ki Baoli or Bhooli Bhatiyari ka Mahal. “It took me years to stitch together a narrative of Delhi’s history, starting from its prehistoric past and the early settlements in Mehrauli, all the way to Independence … and so on,” Chopra tells TMS. “Once that timeline was in place, I started identifying monuments that could be positioned chronologically within it. That’s why the book moves from Mehrauli and Jamali-Kamali to Firoz Shah Kotla, then to Khooni Darwaza, the Mutiny Memorial, and finally Malcha Mahal,” Chopra explains. “Placed in order, these sites show how Delhi became a ‘city of cities’ — from the Tomaras and Chauhans to the Sultanates, the Mughals, the British, and eventually independent India. That structure gave shape to the way I wrote the book.”