Alana Hunt’s Cups of nun chai is an art memorial on Kashmir

Over a course of almost two years, from October 2010 to July 2012, Australian artist-writer Alana Hunt arranged 118 conversations over nun chai with her friends, family and strangers in Australia, India and Kashmir. The conversations ranged from thoughts on freedom, surveillance, curfews, loss, love, longing, home, motherhood… interspersed with newspaper clippings of Kashmiri dailies, exquisitely designed pink stains of nun chai on the pages of the “artwork”—as Hunt prefers to call the Cups of nun chai, the book published by Yaarbal Books—and images of people’s hands holding their cups or like in prayer.

Each of these free-flowing conversations was later recorded by Hunt from her own memory on her blog at first. She did not take any notes or audio recordings, what she brought to these conversations instead were the attentiveness of a listener and the empathy of an artist. The book originated from these conversations—an “archive of small moments, remembered within a terrain shaped by the persistent violence of colonisation and nation-making,” she writes in its introduction. On reading these conversations, the book also emerges as a testament to the power embedded in art to inform, carry and transmit the meaning of being human. And as a corollary, what is inhuman—violence, curfew, dehumanisation.

Over eight years in the making, Cups of nun chai was first published in the form of a flexibound book during the pandemic. Talking to a group of readers gathered in a Delhi bookshop recently—with Arundhati Roy in attendance—publisher-editor, esteemed filmmaker and writer Sanjay Kak said that the first print run was limited. The book has been received well by readers, and is now about to exhaust its second print run.