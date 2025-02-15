Suchhanda Chatterjee discusses her debut anthology ‘The Silent Matter Stories’

A

Almost one and a half years of to and fro! I sent the drafts to the editors who worked on it. Then it went to the publishers. But when it went to them, they immediately said a yes. At first, I thought they said yes because of my name and I continuously asked them if it was genuinely worth it and they replied affirmative. That gave me a kick of satisfaction. Also, now that the book is out I’m a little confident. Even if I get one comment or feedback on any of the six stories, it makes me happy.