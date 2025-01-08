Oprah Winfrey opens 2025 with an encore. 'A New Earth' is her book club pick for a second time

Oprah Winfrey is beginning 2025 with an old favorite. She has selected Eckhart Tolle's A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life Purpose for her book club, marking the first time she has chosen a publication twice.

Winfrey, who launched her club in 1996, also picked A New Earth in 2008 and featured it in a series of webinars she hosted with Tolle. A New Earth was originally released in 2005 and has sold millions of copies.

"As we welcome a new year, I wanted to revisit the book that had more effect on me than any other book by a living author has had on my perception of how I understand my connection to the world," Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday. "As Eckhart's work continues to speak to people from all generations, this podcast conversation is an offering to hear about his groundbreaking work A New Earth and allow us all to experience brand new a-ha's."