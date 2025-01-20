Deepa Malik's autobiography 'Bring It On' celebrates life, resilience and triumph over paralysis

Double trouble

“As a child, when I went through the tough days of paralysis, I learnt that the key to good health was to remain physically active. Hence, after overcoming paralysis, I started doing a lot of outdoor activities to prove many naysayers wrong who commented about my body. Biking, cycling and hiking became my go-to sports activities. It came out of a rebellion. However, that was not the case in the latter half of my life," said Deepa in an interview with us.

"When I suffered paralysis for the second time in 1999, I was on the lookout for every medium that would support my desire to remain an athlete. I also had to keep my mind active. Seven years later, I learnt about parasports and that changed a lot of things”, she added.

In the Rio 2016 Paralympics, almost one and a half decades later after getting diagnosed with a spinal tumour, Deepa created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games. She found success in shot put, a sport she had chosen out of compulsion.

“Due to my severe disability, I had a limited torso balance. Hence I could not opt for TT or badminton. I tried my hands at swimming but it gave me skin problems. I was in my 40s, had hormonal changes, and had gained weight. So I had to look for something like shot put or javelin. Also, these were the sports that I could practise staying at home,” says the sportswoman who stays in Noida.