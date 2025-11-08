Huthuka Sumi’s debut book Giants, brings stories etched on the hills

A

There is a misconception that our tribal lore is simplistic and atavistic. It couldn’t be more wrong. There is philosophy, systems, and moral codes woven into them. Every story in the book, even those I created, have this cadence, and each is a microcosm of the journey that Kato takes. The story of the tigers and the man who was marked to be devoured by them is about the inevitability of where Kato’s journey will take him. At the end, despite the enormity of what he faces, will he have courage to stare back at it?