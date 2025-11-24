Author Jerry Pinto's latest book dives into the realm of palliative care

Later, across visits to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa, Pinto encountered many stories that reshaped his understanding of illness and mortality. To his dismay, he discovered from Dr MR Rajagopal that only 4 per cent of India has access to end-stage pain relief, despite the country being one of the world’s leading producers of legal morphine. Another moment came when a doctor told him that modern medicine can only cure 15 to 20 per cent of diseases. However, the stories that stayed with him were the ones where compassion went beyond protocol. He recounts how a Bengaluru doctor tracked down a patient’s estranged son so the mother, who was dying, could speak to him one last time. “The doctor becomes a detective. That, to me, is the real art of medicine – caring about people,” he says.

For Pinto, stories are essential to change how one views dying. “Only stories can create any shift. One misconception is that people will not be able to take the news of a life-threatening disease, so families keep them in the dark. When we begin to accept that death is part of life, that it can be made beautiful or easy, that is when the stories make an impact,” he said.

In Goa, he met a 28-year-old man who had spent two decades lying in bed because no one had told him he could sit up. Through steady visits and reassurance, a palliative care team helped him sit, use a wheelchair and re-enter the world. “A life was changed by this one intervention,” Pinto points out.

