Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri’s Swallowing the Sun heads to the silver screen

In a distinguished diplomatic career, spanning 43 years, Puri was first in the Indian Foreign Service and then served at the United Nations. The book revolves around her life experiences as a daughter and a diplomat through the character of Malti as she navigated her journey to empowerment in the independence era.

Puri said that collaboration is mostly because she believes that Malhotra has an instinct for characters and an ear for dialogues that she wishes reached out across generations to all genders. Malhotra is known for presenting strong women characters on screen, especially the ones who narrate their own stories. He said, "We always do female-first stories, and hence this book has appealed so much to us."

Speaking to this newspaper, Malhotra mentioned that he is looking forward to creating a multi-season series on the book, with 2 seasons definitely in it with a lot of turns, twists and cliffhangers. "There is also a possibility of a sequel, or a different track for a particular character in a separate film; however, that's a later issue. Right now, the focus is on creating the series that would blend history with imagination and "do visual wonders".

The author too confirmed the venture and said, "It might not necessarily be a sequel per se, but maybe that of the next generation related to this story."