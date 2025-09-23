Manish Mundra opens up about his first photobook

Capturing stories

Photography, Mundra says, is a natural extension of his creative temperament. “I was always drawn towards expressing my thoughts through art—whether painting, writing poems, making films, or photography. And as a child, I was fascinated by wildlife,” says the Nigeria-based photographer, for whom East Africa has become a muse shaping not just his pictures but also his worldview.

Unlike most coffee-table books, Wild Africa is designed with minimal text. Rather than classifying photographs by species, Mundra presents each image as a fresh encounter, accompanied only by a handful of quotes—lessons culled from his own journey. “I didn’t want to write the names of the species or add too much explanation. Let the reader be curious, search, and discover. The quotes are there to spark thought, to nudge the audience towards the philosophy I wanted them to feel,” he says. Large-format spreads also heighten the immersive quality. “Each picture speaks to you, makes you pause, and unravels your thought process,” Mundra notes.

Ultimately, he sees his photobook as a call to return to the natural world. “We are drawing ourselves away from Mother Nature. But whenever we return to the jungle, we realise how nature heals, nurtures, and sustains life — while humans, knowingly or unknowingly, keep pushing ourselves further away.”