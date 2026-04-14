Publisher debunks George R. R. Martin's The Winds of Winter leak claims,

Has The Winds of Winter, the novel by George R. R. Martin been leaked? Fans were all over social media after there were suggestions of the same. However, the publisher of the book has denied the rumours.
The Winds of Winter is a much-anticipated novel by George R. R. Martin, and the second last book of the popular epic fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. According to reports, the book has been in the works since 2011, and now, rumours of a leak made fans concerned.
It all started with a tweet that had a screenshot from an unnamed leaker who claimed that the book will be released later in 2026 in secret. Naturally, this rumour led to a lot of discussion on social media with debate regarding the validity of the claim.
A representative of the book series publisher, Bantam Books, assured fans that the rumours are false. "The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false", they told the media.
The Winds of Winter will be the sixth book of the popular series and George had announced a seventh book titled A Dream of Spring in the series. Earlier this year, in January, the 77-year-old author had shared an update with the media. He had said, "I do think if I can just get some of these other things off my back, I could finish The Winds of Winter pretty soon. It's been made clear to me that Winds is the priority, but… I don’t know. Sometimes I’m not in the mood for that."
The last book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series came out 15 years ago, in 2011, titled A Dance With Dragons. The first four books were, A Game of Thrones (1996), A Clash of Kings (1999), A Storm of Swords (2000) and A Feast For Crows (2005). All the book were published by Bantam Books.