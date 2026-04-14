Publisher debunks George R. R. Martin's The Winds of Winter leak claims,

It all started with a tweet that had a screenshot from an unnamed leaker who claimed that the book will be released later in 2026 in secret. Naturally, this rumour led to a lot of discussion on social media with debate regarding the validity of the claim.

A representative of the book series publisher, Bantam Books, assured fans that the rumours are false. "The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false", they told the media.

The Winds of Winter will be the sixth book of the popular series and George had announced a seventh book titled A Dream of Spring in the series. Earlier this year, in January, the 77-year-old author had shared an update with the media. He had said, "I do think if I can just get some of these other things off my back, I could finish The Winds of Winter pretty soon. It's been made clear to me that Winds is the priority, but… I don’t know. Sometimes I’m not in the mood for that."

The last book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series came out 15 years ago, in 2011, titled A Dance With Dragons. The first four books were, A Game of Thrones (1996), A Clash of Kings (1999), A Storm of Swords (2000) and A Feast For Crows (2005). All the book were published by Bantam Books.