What is motor neuron disease that caused Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick’s death at the age of 35?

The passing away of Michael Patrick, an actor in the TV series Game of Thrones, at age 35 has brought into limelight motor neuron disease, which the actor had been diagnosed with in February 2023. This was confirmed by his wife, Naomi Sheehan, who further added that he passed away peacefully at the Northern Ireland Hospice in the company of family and friends.
Motor neurone disease is a chronic illness where the motor neurons, which are nerve cells in charge of the body's voluntary actions, including walking, speaking, swallowing, and breathing, get damaged. The result is muscle wastage and eventual loss of control. In the long term, the patient loses the capability to move and perform normal activities.
Some of the first symptoms that you may notice are weakness in your legs and/or ankles, difficulty climbing stairs, slurred speech, trouble swallowing, and weakness in your hands. Other symptoms may develop after the initial symptoms have developed, such as muscle spasms, muscle twitches, and weight loss. Over time, you may experience additional symptoms such as being short of breath, interrupted sleep, repeated chest infections, no energy, and difficulty with attention and concentration.
However, the actual cause of MND is yet to be determined. There are some types that can arise due to a genetic mutation, and there are other types that can arise because of environmental or viral toxins. MND typically manifests among individuals in their 60s or 70s but may also affect any individual like Michael Patrick.
Identifying the disease may prove difficult, particularly in its early stages. Physicians utilize various tests such as electromyography, nerve conduction tests, MRIs, blood tests, and DNA analysis to identify any other disease and confirm the disorder.
To date, there are no known cures for motor neurone disease. Although medications are used in the management of the condition. Physical therapy assists patients to keep their muscles strong and flexible, whereas feeding tubes may be employed when swallowing becomes hard for the patient. Some of the drugs used in managing MND include baclofen, phenytoin, glycopyrrolate, antidepressants, and benzodiazepines. In ALS cases, riluzole and edaravone might be prescribed.