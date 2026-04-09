What is motor neuron disease that caused Game of Thrones actor Michael Patrick’s death at the age of 35?

What is the cause?

However, the actual cause of MND is yet to be determined. There are some types that can arise due to a genetic mutation, and there are other types that can arise because of environmental or viral toxins. MND typically manifests among individuals in their 60s or 70s but may also affect any individual like Michael Patrick.

How can you diagnose MND?

Identifying the disease may prove difficult, particularly in its early stages. Physicians utilize various tests such as electromyography, nerve conduction tests, MRIs, blood tests, and DNA analysis to identify any other disease and confirm the disorder.

Is there any cure for this disease?

To date, there are no known cures for motor neurone disease. Although medications are used in the management of the condition. Physical therapy assists patients to keep their muscles strong and flexible, whereas feeding tubes may be employed when swallowing becomes hard for the patient. Some of the drugs used in managing MND include baclofen, phenytoin, glycopyrrolate, antidepressants, and benzodiazepines. In ALS cases, riluzole and edaravone might be prescribed.