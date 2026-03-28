This parasite occurs in tropical/subtropical settings, especially where there's no available sanitation (facilities for cleaning) or poor sanitation. It likes warm temperatures (22ºC - 32ºC). When fecal material is used to contaminate any water, human infection is caused when that piece of water is used to wash foods (e.g., fruits and vegetables) or to drink. The infection is not spread from one person to another by body contact.

Cyclospora cayetanensis symptoms can vary from mild to very severe. Watery or explosive diarrhea is by far the most commonly reported symptom of this illness. All of these further symptoms include: Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, bloating, gas, fatigue, and low grade fever. Severe cases, as witnessed with the patient Saba Azad, can experience both extreme weight loss and dehydration.

How severe someone’s infection will be depends on their overall health. It is more likely that a person who has a weakened immune system will get having serious health problems, including requiring hospitalization. If treated promptly, failed to treat can lead to symptoms lasting weeks (or possibly longer) that affect a person’s overall strength and ability to recover from any illness.

Saba Azad stated that you can get sick from food at any time, even if you are careful. It is also important after her experience that people should be washing their fruits and vegies thoroughly.